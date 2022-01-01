Go
Fat Ricky's- Tinley Park

Voted Chicago's #1 Deep Dish Pizza!
Chicago Best, Chicago Tribune and WGN

16703 S Harlem Ave

Kids Beef with Fries$6.95
Felicia's Antipasto$10.99
Fresh mixed lettuce, ripe tomatoes, crisp vegetables, imported salami and capicola with provolone cheese, red onion and pepperoncini in our house Italian dressing . . . Deliciosa!
Deep Dish 12" Medium$15.99
Ranch$0.99
Arrabiatta (Angry)$12.95
Add a bit of spice to your life! Garlic and crushed pepper gives this dish some real personality with chicken breast or Italian sausage
Kids Mac & Cheese$6.95
Deep Dish 14" Large$21.00
Deep Dish 10" Small$13.50
Fettuccini Alfredo$13.99
Side of Meatballs$3.99
Location

16703 S Harlem Ave

Tinley Park IL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
