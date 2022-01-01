Fat Ricky's- Tinley Park
Voted Chicago's #1 Deep Dish Pizza!
Chicago Best, Chicago Tribune and WGN
16703 S Harlem Ave
Popular Items
Location
16703 S Harlem Ave
Tinley Park IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Fry the Coop
"come get your happiness"
Avocado Theory
Come in and enjoy!
Agave-Tacos-Tequila-Mezcal
Come in and enjoy! Like us on Facebook "Agave Tacos" show it to us before ordering on your next visit and get a Free Medium Guacamole.
The Exclusive Pour
Bourbon & Wine Bar