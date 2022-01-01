Fat Shack
Open today 10:00 AM - 3:00 AM
8866 Reviews
$$
1708 S Chambers Rd
Aurora, CO 80017
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Location
1708 S Chambers Rd, Aurora CO 80017
Nearby restaurants
Tacos El Metate
Come in and enjoy!
The French Press
Come in and enjoy!
Noonan's Sports Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Wake & Take Coffee Shop
Come in and enjoy!