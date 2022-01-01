Go
Fat Shack

Open today 10:00 AM - 3:00 AM

StarStarStarStar

8866 Reviews

$$

1708 S Chambers Rd

Aurora, CO 80017

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

12 Wings (1/2 Price)$7.25
3 Deep-Fried OREOS
The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
French Fries
Served with Ketchup
Small Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
1 Deep-Fried Twinkie
5 Deep-Fried OREOS
The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
Large Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch
Attributes and Amenities

check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am

Restaurant info

Website

Location

1708 S Chambers Rd, Aurora CO 80017

Directions

