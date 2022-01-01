Go
Fat Shack

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

3300 Fairmount Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (2411 reviews)

Popular Items

6 Wings
6 traditional bone-in wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese.
Chicken (4) & Fries
Served with Honey Mustard and Ranch
French Fries
Served with Ketchup
3 Deep-Fried OREOS
18 Wings (1/2 Price)$10.50
12 Wings
12 traditional bone-in wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese.
12 Wings (1/2 Price)$7.25
Burger Lunch Special$6.99
24 Wings (1/2 Price)$13.50
The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles

Location

3300 Fairmount Ave

Philadelphia PA

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
