Fat Shack

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

4309 Wellborn Road • $$

Avg 4.5 (7885 reviews)

Burger Lunch Special$6.99
The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
French Fries
Served with Ketchup
Large Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
5 Deep-Fried OREOS
The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
3 Deep-Fried OREOS
Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with Marinara
Side Sauce$0.65
Small Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

4309 Wellborn Road

Bryan TX

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
