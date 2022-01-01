Go
Fat Shack

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

3735 Bloomington St • $$

Avg 4.1 (473 reviews)

Popular Items

French Fries
Served with Ketchup
The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with Marinara
Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch
The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
Side Sauce$0.65
5 Deep-Fried OREOS
3 Deep-Fried OREOS
12 Wings (1/2 Price)$7.25
Sm (6") Philly Cheesesteak
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 6" roll.
Delivery
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3735 Bloomington St

Colorado Springs CO

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 10:30 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday2:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 10:30 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 10:30 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 10:30 pm - 3:00 am
Friday2:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 10:30 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
