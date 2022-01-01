Go
Toast

Fat Shack

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

508 S Elm St • $$

Avg 4.6 (11062 reviews)

Popular Items

5 Deep-Fried OREOS
Burger Lunch Special$6.99
French Fries
Served with Ketchup
3 Deep-Fried OREOS
Reg (9") Philly Cheesesteak
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 9" roll.
Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with Marinara
The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
Side Sauce$0.65
The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

508 S Elm St

Denton TX

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Loophole

No reviews yet

NOW OPEN FOR DINE IN

Armadillo Ale Works

No reviews yet

Taproom, Brewery and Coffee Shop

Dan's Silverleaf

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

KC - Denton

No reviews yet

Better than Booze!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston