Fat Shack

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2041 S University Blvd • $

Avg 4.4 (9440 reviews)

Popular Items

Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch
Side Sauce$0.65
The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
3 Deep-Fried OREOS
Cheese Fries
Served with Ranch
The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
French Fries
Served with Ketchup
Reg (9") Philly Cheesesteak
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 9" roll.
Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with Marinara
Chicken (4) & Fries
Served with Honey Mustard and Ranch
Location

2041 S University Blvd

Denver CO

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Adrift Tiki Bar - Broadway

No reviews yet

Adrift is a craft cocktail Tiki bar located on South Broadway. Our restaurant features modern tropical cocktails and island fare aimed at making you quickly forget that you're no where near a beach!
We specialize in rum, but our drinks don't stop there! We're cocktail enthusiasts with a passion for over-delivering and a tendency to have a great time with all of our guests. Join us for what we think is the best beach side experience that you can have in Denver!

Tacos El Metate

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Illegal Pete's

No reviews yet

ILLEGAL PETES - HOME OF THE BURRITO

Pete's-A-Pie of Denver @ Junction Food and Drink

No reviews yet

A chef-driven pizza purveyor using fresh, all-natural ingredients in the new Junction Food & Drink Market at Colorado Center. Traditional and deep-dish by the slice or whole pie. Get a salad too!

