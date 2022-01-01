Fat Shack
Come in and enjoy!
1301 Patterson Street
Popular Items
Location
1301 Patterson Street
Eugene OR
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Max's Tavern
Where we go to drink alone....together!
The Original Pancake House
Pancakes as you like them!
Established in Eugene Since 1965 We work hard to maintain the same recipes and quality from 50 years ago ~ We make our Pancake batters, Homemade Hash , Granola, from scratch and even squeeze the OJ by hand daily.
Sizzle Pie
For immediate help regarding your order, please call the shop at (541) 683-7437
For general questions and feedback, please email CustomerService@SizzlePie.com. For general information, please visit us at SizzlePie.com
Falling Sky Brewing
We love Craft Beer and Great Food! And we make everything in house!