Fat Shack

1301 Patterson Street

Popular Items

Large Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
Small Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
6 Wings
6 traditional bone-in wings tossed in your choice of wing sauce.
Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch
French Fries
Served with Ketchup
Side Sauce$0.65
The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with Marinara
12 Wings (1/2 Price)$7.25
Location

1301 Patterson Street

Eugene OR

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday8:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday8:00 pm - 10:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

