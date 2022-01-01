Go
Fat Shack

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2858 W Berry St. • $$

Avg 4.4 (7592 reviews)

Popular Items

Reg (9") Philly Cheesesteak
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 9" roll.
The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with Marinara
Side Sauce$0.65
Small Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
6 Wings
6 traditional bone-in wings tossed in your choice of wing sauce.
5 Deep-Fried OREOS
French Fries
Served with Ketchup
12 Wings
12 traditional bone-in wings tossed in your choice of wing sauce.
The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2858 W Berry St.

Fort Worth TX

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 10:30 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 10:30 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 10:30 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 10:30 pm - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 10:30 pm - 3:00 am
SaturdayClosed
