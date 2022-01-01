Go
Fat Shack

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2622 11th Avenue • $$

Avg 4.5 (7125 reviews)

Popular Items

Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch
Reg (9") Fat Shack
Cheesesteak, chicken fingers, jalapeño poppers, mozzarella
sticks, french fries, onion rings
& honey-jalapeño mustard served on a 9" roll.
5 Deep-Fried OREOS
Large Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with Marinara
The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
French Fries
Served with Ketchup
Side Sauce$0.65
Small Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
Location

2622 11th Avenue

Greeley CO

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
