Fat Shack

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

9635 S Bermuda Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (802 reviews)

Side Sauce$0.65
Small Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
5 Deep-Fried OREOS
Cheese Fries
Served with Ranch
6 Wings
6 traditional bone-in wings tossed in your choice of wing sauce.
French Fries
Served with Ketchup
The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
3 Deep-Fried OREOS
The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
Delivery
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Takeout

9635 S Bermuda Rd

Las Vegas NV

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
