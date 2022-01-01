Go
Fat Shack

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1433 Denver Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (5706 reviews)

Popular Items

NEW! Sm (6") Fat Maverick
Mac n' cheese, chicken fingers, french fries & bbq sauce served on a 6" roll.
French Fries
Served with Ketchup
Reg (9") Philly Cheesesteak
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 9" roll.
Side Sauce$0.65
Sm (6") Fat Doobie
Chicken fingers, french fries,
onion rings, mozzarella
sticks & honey mustard served on a 6" roll.
Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch
The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Takeout

Location

1433 Denver Ave

Loveland CO

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Nearby restaurants

McGraff's American Grill

McGraff’s is locally owned & operated, and a permanent fixture of the local community. We seek to combine high-quality food with the casual and relaxing ambience of a neighborhood grill. Our menu provides a diverse array of classic American entrees, appetizers, sandwiches and gourmet pizzas, an award winning happy hour, a full-service bar, and a patio experience that has been voted the best in town.

Riki's Mexican Grill

Come in and enjoy!

Inta Juice Loveland MV

Come in and enjoy! Inta Juice offers 'REAL" Fruit Smoothies, Fresh Juiced Veggie Blends, Wheatgrass and Ginger-Lemon Shots, and our yummy Breakfast Bowls.

Tom Davis Saloon

