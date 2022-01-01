Go
Fat Shack image
Burgers
Sandwiches
Chicken

Fat Shack

Open today 10:30 AM - 1:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

$$

1131 Moro Street

Manhattan, KS 66502

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Reg (9") Philly Cheesesteak
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 9" roll.
The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
6 Wings
6 traditional bone-in wings tossed in your choice of wing sauce.
Lg (12") Philly Cheesesteak
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 12" roll.
Small Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
Side Sauce$0.65
The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with Marinara
Large Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markKid-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 am

Location

1131 Moro Street, Manhattan KS 66502

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Tanner's Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

We're Not Just Another Bar & Grill. We're An Approach to Life!

Kites

No reviews yet

An Aggieville Tradition Since 1954
Come on in and enjoy!

Kites Aggieville Draft House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

7even8ight5ive

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Fat Shack

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston