Fat Shack
Come in and enjoy!
2665 E. 120th Ave.
Popular Items
Location
2665 E. 120th Ave.
Thornton CO
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Glenn
Welcome!
The Glenn was designed and built to be your “Third Place”. What is a Third Place? Well, there’s the place where you live and there’s the place where you work; the Third Place is where you want to go when you’re not at the other two - a comfortable, community gathering place to pass some pleasant time with your neighbors and friends.
We hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed creating it and we look forward to seeing you often!
Deja Roux Cajun & Soul
Cajun & Soul Food
Azul Kitchen
Fresh Latin American Food, Fun Cocktails & Great Beer!
Jamba
Jamba Juice