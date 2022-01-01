Go
1418 SW Lane Street

Topeka, KS 66604

Popular Items

Sm (6") Philly Cheesesteak
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 6" roll.
Side Sauce$0.65
The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
6 Wings
6 traditional bone-in wings tossed in your choice of wing sauce.
Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch
Reg (9") Philly Cheesesteak
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 9" roll.
The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
French Fries
Served with Ketchup
Cheese Fries
Served with Ranch
5 Deep-Fried Cheesecake Bites
All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 am

Location

1418 SW Lane Street, Topeka KS 66604

Directions

