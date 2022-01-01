Fat Shack
Come in and enjoy!
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
10160 W 50th Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
10160 W 50th Ave
Wheat Ridge CO
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
HuHot Mongolian Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
Beau Jo's Pizza
Looking for the best places to get pizza in Arvada? Once you arrive at Beau Jo’s Colorado-style pizza, you’ll immediately know you’ve come to the right place. Our Arvada pizza restaurant is a Denver-area favorite and the only spot in the city where you’ll find authentic Colorado-style pizza.
Teocali Arvada
Come in and enjoy!