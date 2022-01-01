Go
Toast

Fat Straws 2

From our bubble teas to handcrafted mochi donuts, every sip and bite bring you sweet experiences.

5301 Alpha Rd #38

No reviews yet

Popular Items

OL Chewy Puff Strawberry$2.50
Strawberry Chewy Puffs are Japanese-style donuts made with mochi flour and house-made glaze using organic strawberries. You will love the crispy outside and chewy inside. They are perfect for tearing and sharing!
(mochi donuts contain gluten, dairy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day)
Strawberry Black Tea
Strawberry juice infused black tea. Sweet and fruity.
Classic Milk Tea
OUR MOST POPULAR DRINK. A perfect combo of golden tea with cream and sugar. Allergens: Dairy.
Jasmine Milk Tea
A fresh and subtle floral milk tea. Allergens: Dairy.
Passion Fruit Green Tea
Passion Fruit juice infused green tea. Sweet and tart.
Taro Milk Tea
It’s creamy, delicious, and refreshing purple boba tea. It tastes similar to a rich vanilla nut-like taste, better than your typical vanilla milkshake or vanilla lattes. Allergens: Dairy
Strawberry Pina Colada
Smoothie blended with strawberries and pineapple with a hint of coconut. Allergens: Dairy.
Oreo Milk Shake
Milkshake blend of Oreo cookies and ice cream. Allergens: Dairy.
OL Chewy Puff Churro$2.50
Churro Chewy Puffs are Japanese-style donuts made with mochi flour and dipped in sugar and cinnamon. You will love the crispy outside and chewy inside. They are perfect for tearing and sharing!
(mochi donuts contain gluten, dairy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day)
White Peach
The essence of fresh-picked peaches infuses the senses in this organic white tea infusion. Steeps a light and refreshing cup perfect for a mid-afternoon lift.
See full menu

Location

5301 Alpha Rd #38

Dallas TX

Sunday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

BurgerIM

No reviews yet

Chef Inspired Burgers

Savory Crossings

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Paradise Bakery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston