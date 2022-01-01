Fat Straws 2
From our bubble teas to handcrafted mochi donuts, every sip and bite bring you sweet experiences.
5301 Alpha Rd #38
Popular Items
Location
5301 Alpha Rd #38
Dallas TX
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Jamba
Jamba Juice
BurgerIM
Chef Inspired Burgers
Savory Crossings
Come in and enjoy!
Paradise Bakery
Come in and enjoy!