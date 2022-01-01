Fat Straws 1

Go
From our bubble teas to handcrafted mochi donuts, every sip and bite bring you sweet experiences.

6509 W. Park Blvd #425

Popular Items

Coffee Frappe
Vietnamese coffee blended with ice cream. Allergens: Dairy.
Hibiscus Cooler
A lively and refreshing blend of guayusa and hibiscus flowers, highlighted by lingering notes of smooth lemongrass and perfectly balanced by the natural sweetness of fresh stevia leaves. This organic hibiscus tea is a sweet, tart, and fruity infusion that is delicious both hot and over ice.
Classic Milk Tea
OUR MOST POPULAR DRINK. A perfect combo of golden tea with cream and sugar. Allergens: Dairy.
Mango Jasmine Tea
Mango juice infused jasmine tea. Sweet and fruity.
Strawberry Banana
OUR CUSTOMER FAVORITE. Strawberries and banana blended with ice cream for a perfectly creamy smoothie. Allergens: Dairy.
Thai Milk Tea
This sweet, creamy and orange Thai milk tea has a silky texture and delicious depth of flavor. It is combined with half & half. Allergens: Dairy.
Green Tea Shake
Milkshake blend of Matcha and ice cream. Allergens: Dairy.
Liquid Jade
An award-winning white and green tea blend with a touch of bergamot. Liquid Jade delivers a clean, fresh taste with light notes of honey and citrus.
Jasmine Blueberry
A delicious tea hot or iced, Jasmine Blueberry is a well-loved organic white tip green tea that is infused with jasmine petals and succulent organic blueberries for a fresh floral and berry cup. This tea blend is certain to delight all of your senses.
Make Your Dozen$28.00
Chewy Puff mochi donuts are Japanese-style donuts made with mochi flour. You will love the crispy outside and chewy inside. They are perfect for tearing and sharing!
(mochi donuts contain gluten, dairy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day)
Location

6509 W. Park Blvd #425

Plano TX

Sunday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
