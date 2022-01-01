Fat Straws 3

Go
From our bubble teas to handcrafted mochi donuts, every sip and bite bring you sweet experiences.

11810 Preston Rd.

Popular Items

Mango Jasmine Tea
Mango juice infused jasmine tea. Sweet and fruity.
Oreo Milk Shake
Milkshake blend of Oreo cookies and ice cream. Allergens: Dairy.
Coconut Milk Tea
Creamy and sweet full-flavored coconut tea with distinctive, tropical style sweetness you’ll love. Allergens: Dairy.
Mango Chamoy
A sweet, spicy, a little tart and a tad salty. It’s a heavenly combination as it has the 4 flavors that food needs to make it perfect on your tastebuds.
Strawberry Pina Colada
Smoothie blended with strawberries and pineapple with a hint of coconut. Allergens: Dairy.
Strawberry Banana
OUR CUSTOMER FAVORITE. Strawberries and banana blended with ice cream for a perfectly creamy smoothie. Allergens: Dairy.
Strawberry Black Tea
Strawberry juice infused black tea. Sweet and fruity.
Happy Tea
Sweet raspberries are perfectly balanced by tangy fresh hibiscus flowers while the indulgent, floral scent of jasmine carries this slightly stimulating guayusa tea blend to a place that could only be described as Happy! This uplifting tea is fruity and light, perfect for any time of day.
Classic Milk Tea
OUR MOST POPULAR DRINK. A perfect combo of golden tea with cream and sugar. Allergens: Dairy.
Thai Milk Tea
This sweet, creamy and orange Thai milk tea has a silky texture and delicious depth of flavor. It is combined with half & half. Allergens: Dairy.
Location

11810 Preston Rd.

Dallas TX

Sunday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
