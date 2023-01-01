Fat Stu's All-American Burger -
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Location
323 Halstead Avenue, Harrison NY 10528
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
The Pureganic Cafe - (Vegan, Kosher, Gluten Free, Organic)
No Reviews
305 Halstead Avenue Harrison, NY 10528
View restaurant