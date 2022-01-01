Go
Fat Tiger / Old Boy

We're Fat Tiger x Old Boy x El Tigre, three unique bars and eateries at Broadway Market.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

1640 Aliceanna St • $$

Avg 4 (16 reviews)

Popular Items

Tostones$5.00
twice fried plantains w/ k-town aji amarillo
BYO Bowl$11.00
build-your-own bowl, choice of base & protein, black beans, grilled corn, daikon-onion slaw, pickled cabbage, queso blend
OBB Pork Buns$8.00
two steamed buns stuffed with braised pork shoulder, grilled corn, kimchi, k-town aji amarillo
D-back Sun Goes Down IPA$7.00
Diet Coke$2.00
Mojito HH$7.00
El Dorado white rum, lime, cane sugar, mint
Fat Tiger Burger$13.00
two 3.5-oz beef patties, american cheese, pickles, onion, bibb lettuce, mustard-thyme aioli, brioche bun, side of hand-cut fries w/ ketchup
Manor Hill IPA$5.00
Julia James Pinot Noir HH$8.00
Hand-Cut Fries$5.00
served with aioli
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
TV
Outdoor Seating

Location

1640 Aliceanna St

Baltimore MD

Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
