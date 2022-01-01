Go
Fat Tomato Marina Del Rey

Come in and enjoy PIZZA

13352 Washington blvd

Popular Items

NY Cheese Pizza$15.00
Medium Build Your Own Pizza 12"$15.00
It is thin and foldable N.Y. style pizza
Chocolate Cookie$3.50
Large Build Your Own Pizza 14"$18.00
Caesar Salad$12.00
Hearts of Romaine, garlic croutons, parmesan cheese with our classic Caesar dressing.
Oven-baked wings$15.00
Build your own Slice$4.00
Farmers Market Salad (Signature)$13.00
Chopped romaine lettuce, cucumber, garbanzo bean, red onion, carrot, Mozzarella cheese with Italian dressing. *

*Signature
X-Large Build Your Own Pizza 16"$21.00
Build your own pizza with your favorite toppings.
Fat Tomato Works Pizza (Signature)$24.00
Pepperoni, onions, green bell pepper, black olives, mushrooms, hand crafted sausage and fresh garlic
Location

13352 Washington blvd

los angeles CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

