Fat Tomato Marina Del Rey
Come in and enjoy PIZZA
13352 Washington blvd
Popular Items
Location
13352 Washington blvd
los angeles CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Nearby restaurants
Juice Crafters
Live well and be well!
MidiCi of MDR
Come in and enjoy the best wood-fired pizzas on the westside on our covered and heated patio (please bring your dog)! The dining room is open again. Happy Hour everyday 3-6pm. Yes, we are showing live sports on our big screens and have live music.
Earthbar
Come in and enjoy!
Pitfire Pizza
Come in and enjoy!