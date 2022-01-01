Fat Tomato Seattle

Go
Popular Items

Build your own Slice$4.00
Large Build Your Own Pizza 16" (8 slices)$19.00
Build your own pizza with your favorite toppings.
NY Cheese Pizza 16" (8 Slices)$19.00
Dipping Sauces & Xtra-Dressings
Medium Build Your Own Pizza 12" (6 slices)$14.00
It is thin and foldable N.Y. style pizza
All Pepperoni Pizza$16.00
Large Specialty Half & Half 16" (8 slices)$30.00
Fat Garlic Knots (Signature)$5.00
Comes with Homemade Marinara Sauce
NY Cheese Pizza 12" (6 Slices)$14.00
Fat Tomato Works Pizza (Signature)$23.00
Pepperoni, onions, green bell pepper, black olives, mushrooms, hand crafted sausage and fresh garlic
Location

1542 12th Street

Seattle CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

STAR Fusion and Bar

Star is a family run Asian fusion restaurant. We draw our inspiration from the bold flavors in Asian cuisines, showcasing the best dishes from Japan to Mongolia and everywhere in between. Order our food and experience the diversity of spices, sauces, and herbs
in our
Asian Fusion dishes!

U:Don Fresh Japanese Noodle Station

Come in and enjoy!

Captain Blacks

Two big Patios, one small kitchen and a well stocked bar overlooking the Capitol Hill neighborhood. Captian Blacks is resident within a 100 year old historical building and known to be a grunge era party house. We serve comfort food and seasonal cocktails. Shots and beers are always available year round. Come on in and enjoy.

Violet

Violet, voted Best New Restaurant 2019, by Seattle Magazine, is the newest concept by executive chef William Belickis. Violet offers a unique American Omakase dining experience influenced by French, Italian, and Spanish cuisine.
Chef William Belickis emphasize a strong dedication to seasonal and local ingredients grown in our own rooftop farm and sourced from trusted farms/purveyors, as well as the finest ingredients the world has to offer.
Our menu is seasonal based on Chef's choice of the freshest ingredients available to create artistic flavors. Put trust in Chef William Belickis's hands and experience the American Omakase, a personalized 5-course seasonal tasting menu. Wine pairing is available and our knowledgeable staff can help you customize your dining experience.

