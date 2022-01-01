New Orleans Original Daiquiri
Come in and enjoy!
1819 W. Airline Hwy
Location
1819 W. Airline Hwy
LaPlace LA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Rotolo's Pizzeria
Rotolo’s Pizzeria uses only the freshest ingredients! We make our original dough fresh daily at each location. Combine that with our homemade sauces and freshly prepared vegetables, and you have a recipe for a delicious meal!
Frenier Landing
Come in and enjoy!
Rotolo's Pizzeria
Rotolo’s Pizzeria uses only the freshest ingredients! We make our original dough fresh daily at each location. Combine that with our homemade sauces and freshly prepared vegetables, and you have a recipe for a delicious meal!
Rotolo's Craft & Crust
lkdagmdfjklads