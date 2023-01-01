Go
Fat Tuesday - Patriots Place

Open today 11:00 AM - 2:00 AM

No reviews yet

266 Patriot Place

Foxborough, MA 02035

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am

Location

266 Patriot Place, Foxborough MA 02035

Directions

