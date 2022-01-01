Go
Toast

New Orleans Original Daiquiri

Come in and enjoy!

37459 Ultima Plaza Blvd

No reviews yet

Location

37459 Ultima Plaza Blvd

Praireville LA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rotolo's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Rotolo’s Pizzeria uses only the freshest ingredients! We make our original dough fresh daily at each location. Combine that with our homemade sauces and freshly prepared vegetables, and you have a recipe for a delicious meal!

On the Half Shell

No reviews yet

Louisiana Seafood & Oyster Bar

Prairieville TJ Ribs

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hot Tails 2 - Prairiville

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston