Fat Willys

Family owned Grill & Bar. Neighborhood favorite. Classic car theme.

4325 Maine Ave SE Suite 400

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Walking Taco Burger$15.00
Seasoned burger patty served in a grilled tortilla with sour cream, lettuce, tomato, crushed Nacho Cheese Doritos and shredded cheddar cheese. Served with choice of side.
Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
Grilled tortilla, with blend of cheeses, Pico de Gallo and grilled chicken. Served with sour cream and salsa
Goodyear$11.00
Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Black Olives & Parmesan Cheese
Firestone$9.00
Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Hard-Boiled Egg, Cucumbers, Red Onions & Cheddar Cheese. Grilled chicken can be added for an additional $2.
El Camino$13.00
Chipolte mayo, caramelized onions and pepper jack cheese. Served with choice of side. Brought back by popular demand. Served with choice of side.
Kids Mini Corn Dogs$6.00
Hoosier$12.00
Fried taco shell bowl with lettuce, spiced ground beef, tomato, black olive, onion, green pepper & cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Beer Cheese Soup
House made award winning beer cheese soup
Mustang$14.00
Barbeque sauce, pepper jack cheese, bacon and onion rings. Served with choice of side.
Edsel$11.00
Plain burger. Add cheese for $1 or bacon for $1.50
Location

Rochester MN

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
