Fat Willy's
Come on in and enjoy!
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
2250 S Buttercup • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2250 S Buttercup
Mesa AZ
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Rockit Fuel Smoothies & Grill
Fuel Up. Level Up. Rockit Fuel offers tasty and fresh smoothies, vibrant energy drinks, coffee, and entree's grilled to perfection.
Beast Of Bourbon
Come on in and enjoy!
Over Easy
A modern twist on breakfast and brunch classics.
Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap
Come in and enjoy! Locally Brewed Craft Beer, Tasty Burgers, Sliders, Tex-Mex, Wings and friendly service.