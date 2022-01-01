Go
Toast

Fat Willy's

Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

2250 S Buttercup • $$

Avg 4.1 (194 reviews)

Popular Items

Quesadillas$10.00
Meatloaf Sandwich$12.50
California Burger$13.50
Philly Cheese Steak$13.50
Nachos$11.00
Boneless Wings$11.00
Large BBQ Chicken Pizza$17.00
Kids Chicken Fingers$5.50
French Dip$15.00
Cheese Curds$10.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Sports
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

2250 S Buttercup

Mesa AZ

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rockit Fuel Smoothies & Grill

No reviews yet

Fuel Up. Level Up. Rockit Fuel offers tasty and fresh smoothies, vibrant energy drinks, coffee, and entree's grilled to perfection.

Beast Of Bourbon

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Over Easy

No reviews yet

A modern twist on breakfast and brunch classics.

Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Locally Brewed Craft Beer, Tasty Burgers, Sliders, Tex-Mex, Wings and friendly service.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston