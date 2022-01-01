Go
Fata Morgana Mediterranean Cuisine

Scottsdale's New Kosher Restaurant!

7116 E. Mercer Lane

Popular Items

Salmon lover$16.00
Kani, Avocado, Cucumber, salmon, Sushi sauce
FATA ROLL$16.00
Imitation crab, avocado, cucumber
Tuna and salmon on top
Godzilla Roll$16.00
Tenderly Cooked Tuna Loin & Baked Salmon, Imitation Crab/Deep Fried with Spicy Mayo, Sushi Sauce, Jalapeno on top
Scnitzel Poppers$14.95
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in sweet chili sauce
HOMEMADE MOROCCAN CIGARS$14.95
Crispy wrappers filled with beef, and served with Tahini Sauce.
5 rolls
Spicy Salmon Roll$12.00
Spicy salmon & cucumber
SHAWARMA PITA$17.95
Delicious Baby chicken shawarma
served with a side of French fries
Side Pita$1.25
LAS VEGAS$15.00
Cucumber, Avocado, Salmon/Deep Fried, Non-Dairy Cream Cheese
FATA BURGER$19.95
extra juicy beef burger served with french fries and your choice of veggies and sauces
Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles and House Sauce
Location

Scottsdale AZ

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
