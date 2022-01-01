Go
Fat Beet Farm Kitchen and Bakery

For fresh, local produce lovers like us, the ever-growing Farm-to-Table movement is one of the most exciting food developments we have seen in decades. If you are not already familiar, Farm-to-Table (sometimes called Farm-to-Fork) is a concept that involves food that is grown locally, sold locally, and prepared by our talented chefs in our state-of-the-art production facility for our local clientele. And of course, where incredible freshness is found, the flavor follows.

13830 W Hillsborough Ave

Avg 4.6 (39 reviews)

Bacon Spinach Fontina Quiche Slice$6.00
bacon, baby spinach, caramelized onion, gruyere cheese
Smoked French Dip$13.00
FB multigrain baguette, smoked prime rib, garlic butter, beef jus
Lemon Chicken$16.00
-- serves 2 --
free range chicken, olive oil, lemon, herbs
(gluten free)
FB Farm Salad$10.00
FB flower power lettuce mix, microgreens, shaved radish, carrots, cucumber, and tomato
(gluten free, dairy free, vegan)
White Cheddar Mac & Cheese$12.00
-- serves 2 --
white cheddar, gruyere, parm, nutmeg, buttery bread crumbs
(vegetarian)
Farmer's Reuben$12.00
FB sourdough, gruyere cheese melt with pickled fennel, tomato, microgreens, special sauce (vegetarian)
Sausage, Egg, Cheddar Biscuit Sandwich$8.00
FB biscuit, FB maple sage sausage, egg, cheddar, garlic mayo
Peanut Butter Cookie$3.00
Bacon, Egg, Cheddar Biscuit Sandwich$7.50
FB biscuit, bacon, egg, cheddar, garlic mayo
Power Green Turkey$13.00
FB multigrain, roasted turkey breast, cheddar, FB microgreens, tomato, garlic mayo, citrus vinaigrette
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Takeout

Tampa FL

Sunday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
