Fat Beet Farm Kitchen and Bakery
For fresh, local produce lovers like us, the ever-growing Farm-to-Table movement is one of the most exciting food developments we have seen in decades. If you are not already familiar, Farm-to-Table (sometimes called Farm-to-Fork) is a concept that involves food that is grown locally, sold locally, and prepared by our talented chefs in our state-of-the-art production facility for our local clientele. And of course, where incredible freshness is found, the flavor follows.
13830 W Hillsborough Ave
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
13830 W Hillsborough Ave
Tampa FL
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Beachwood Seafood Kitchen & Bar
Welcome to Beachwood!
Flamestone Grill - Oldsmar
Come in and enjoy!
Whiskey Wings
Craft style, scratch kitchen sports bar and grill. Bring your buddies to watch the game or the entire little league team for some awesome food and drinks! Great specials daily!
Juan's Mexican Grill Oldsmar
Come in and enjoy!