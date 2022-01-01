Go
Fatbird

574-383-5708

SANDWICHES

103 W Colfax Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (434 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Wings$12.99
Murica! Sand$13.49
Jambalaya$19.99
Nashville Sand$13.49
Deviled Eggs$6.49
Mac$3.49
Red Beans & Rice$19.99
Biscuit$2.99
Fried Chicken$19.99
OG Sand$13.49
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

103 W Colfax Ave

South Bend IN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Cinco 5 International! Food for every mood.

WOOCHI JAPANESE FUSION & BAR
One of the top 10 fine dining destinations in the Greater South Bend region, a stylish spot with the integration of creative sushi, Japanese, and Asian Fusion dishes. Vegetarian-friendly and Gluten-free-friendly are some of our advantages. Daily delivered seafood with multiple suppliers guarantees the freshness from the ocean directly to your table. You can only find 3 lbs live Maine cold-water lobster and giant size Alaskan king crab legs here. Whether it's Sashimi or Tempura and Teriyaki, it's always delicious.​
It is our everyday mission to deliver quality, freshness, and health to our patrons, as well as unique dining pleasure. Together we will create a high-energy and health-oriented Japanese restaurant experience.

Traditional Public House celebrating the Seven Celtic Nations in the heart of Downtown South Bend, Indiana.
DINE-IN HOURS
Monday - Thursday 5pm - 10pm
Friday 5pm - 11pm
Saturday 3pm - 11pm
Closed Sunday

