Go
Toast

Fat Bottom BBQ

Located right on the beach along Highway 90 in Biloxi, MS. Good BBQ, good drinks and a good view- what more could you ask for?

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

1785 Beach Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (4169 reviews)

Popular Items

BBQ PULLED PORK PLATE$14.99
Slow cooked to perfection in our smokehouse! Hand pulled and served hot & fresh topped with our house BBQ sauce.
BBQ NACHOS$14.99
A pile of freshly cooked tortilla chips smothered in our homemade queso cheese topped with our slow smoked pulled pork. Finished with our house BBQ sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream & fresh jalapenos.
KID'S PULLED PORK SANDWICH$6.00
BBQ SAMPLER$34.99
A little taste of Slap’s Smokehouse: pulled pork, smoked brisket, linked sausage, 3 wings and 3 ribs.
PULLED PORK SANDWICH$12.99
Our smoked pulled pork piled high on a bun. Topped with crispy onion straws & our house BBQ sauce.
SMASHBURGER$13.99
Two fresh ground beef patties smashed on a hot seasoned flat top, topped with American cheese. All toppings & dressings come on the side.
SWEET TEA$3.50
JALAPENO CHEESE CURDS$12.99
White american cheddar cheese curds handbreaded with a hint of jalapeno and fried to a crisp.
BBQ BRISKET PLATE$20.99
MARKET PRICE!
Savory & tender beef brisket coated in our signature rub & slow smoked with pecan wood! Hand carved to order.
BONE-IN HALF CHICKEN PLATE$14.99
Juicy bone-in half chicken coated with our signature rub. Smoked and lightly fried to a crisp.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1785 Beach Blvd

Biloxi MS

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant

No reviews yet

Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant aims to provide a laid-back, beach vibe complete with the coldest drinks and hottest menu around since 1985!

Shaggy's

No reviews yet

Shaggy's is a fun, beach, laid back restaurant with locations on Biloxi Beach, Gulfport Beach, Pass Harbor, Pensacola Beach and On the Rez in Brandon. The menu is creative fun food with great choices for almost anyone. Looking for the perfect place to hang out or kick back. Come to the water and bring your vacation to dinner with you.

Woody’s Roadside

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

MATEO'S BAR & GRILL

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston