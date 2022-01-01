Go
Fat Boys Crab House Crofton

Large menu with plenty of choices for seafood and land lovers. Crabs served all year.

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

1651 MD-3 • $$

Avg 3.5 (240 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Fish Platter$12.95
Hand breaded Atlantic Pollock filets deep fried & served with fries.
Fried Shrimp (8)$15.95
8 jumbo fried shrimp, " Butterflied" & dusted with seasoned panko bread crumbs.
Side Hush Puppies$3.95
Sweet corn fritters deep fried, served with drawn butter & honey
1 Colossal Lump Crab Cake (8 Oz.)$29.95
Half pound crab cake handmade with colossal lump crab meat & our traditional blend of seasonings. Broiled & served with any side.
1 Colossal Lump Crab Cake (5 Oz.)$22.95
Five-ounce crab cake handmade with colossal lump crab meat and our traditional blend of seasonings. Broiled and served with any side.
Basket Hush Puppies$6.95
(12) Chicken Wings Fried$14.95
Fresh jumbo wings pressure fried, so your wings come out crunchy and juicy. Tossed in your favorite sauce hot, medium, honey BBQ, jerk, sweet chili, or Old Bay dry rub. Served with celery.
Crab Dip$15.95
Made with a blend of three different cheeses with lump crab meat. Served with your choice of warm toasted bread, homemade chips, or carrots and celery.
Cod Fish Sandwich$10.95
An Atlantic Cod filet dusted with our seafood breading and fried. Served on a brioche bun, tarter on side & a lemon wedge.
(C) Cream Of Crab$6.95
Homemade thick & creamy flavored with Old Bay & sherry, topped with colossal lump crab meat.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1651 MD-3

Crofton MD

Sunday5:00 am - 2:50 am
Monday5:00 am - 2:50 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 2:50 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 2:50 am
Thursday5:00 am - 2:50 am
Friday5:00 am - 2:50 am
Saturday5:00 am - 2:50 am
