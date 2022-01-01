Go
Fat Boy's Deli & Market

Come in and enjoy!
Serving the most delicious hoagies and hand crafted sandwiches around! We have the largest selection of Farm Raised Exotic Game Meats humanely raised on small Family Farms. Including alligator, antelope, elk, ostrich venison bison and more! We are adding new items every month.
We also specialize in creating catering menus to suit our customers needs. Italian cuisine is our foundation but we are not afraid to experiment with creative ideas. Like our signature elk Cheesesteak! YUM!!!
We support local, family owned business as much as we can and we support local causes as well. We are her to serve. Stop in and meet our family.

492 Ford Street

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich$5.65
2 Farm Fresh eggs, your choice of Meat & Cheese
Fat Boy - Italian Half Hoagie$10.50
Fat Boy's blend of D&W cold cuts blended with local or Lancaster County farm fresh vegetables with oil & red wine vinegar seasoned to perfection and served on a fresh baked Corropolese seeded shad roll with . it's like a party for your tastebuds!
BLT$8.50
The difference with a Fat Boy's BLT is we use ONLY the finest, freshest ingredients! from our Lancaster County produce to locally produced bread.
Wagyu CheeseBurger$8.95
Location

492 Ford Street

Bridgeport PA

