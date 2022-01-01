Fat Boy's Deli & Market
Come in and enjoy!
Serving the most delicious hoagies and hand crafted sandwiches around! We have the largest selection of Farm Raised Exotic Game Meats humanely raised on small Family Farms. Including alligator, antelope, elk, ostrich venison bison and more! We are adding new items every month.
We also specialize in creating catering menus to suit our customers needs. Italian cuisine is our foundation but we are not afraid to experiment with creative ideas. Like our signature elk Cheesesteak! YUM!!!
We support local, family owned business as much as we can and we support local causes as well. We are her to serve. Stop in and meet our family.
492 Ford Street
Popular Items
Location
492 Ford Street
Bridgeport PA
Nearby restaurants
Lola's Garden
Lola’s Garden is an exciting part of the renewed energy entering Suburban Square in Ardmore. Inspired and curated by the local community, we offer a seasonally influenced, modern American culinary program that offers a variety of dietary options including vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free selections. The beverage program is completely comprised of Pennsylvania sourced wines, beers, and spirits.
Viman Thai Cuisine
Come in and enjoy the freshest, most authentic Thai food this side of Thailand.
Artesano Cafe & Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
Bridgets Steakhouse
Tell Only Your Best Friends! A Modern Steakhouse situated one block from the Ambler Train Station featuring USDA Prime Meats, Fresh Seafood, Delicious Small Plates and Extensive Wine & Spirits Selection!