Go
Toast

FatBoys Kitchen

Come in and enjoy gourmet burgers and seafood!

4511 New Bern Ave. Unit #100

No reviews yet

Popular Items

French Fries$3.99
golden crinkle cut fries
Boil #B - 1/2lb. CRAB & 1/2lb. SHRIMP$28.99
1/2lb Snow crab & 1/2lb. Shrimp. Served with 1 corn & 2 potatoes. Add sausage for additional charge
FATTY SAUCE$1.00
Fatty "House Signature" Sauce
Wings 6pc$9.99
6pc fried chicken drumettes and wingettes. May choose 1 wing Flavor.
Wings 10pc$12.99
10pc fried chicken drumettes and wingettes. May choose up to 2 wing Flavors.
Fish Platter$11.99
2pc. fried fish served with french fries, coleslaw, & hushpuppies
Grilled Shrimp Platter$13.99
10pc. Old bay seasoned grilled jumbo shrimp served with 1 side, coleslaw, & hushpuppies. Change Flavor for additional $1
Fatty Burger$12.99
*Popular* Angus beef burger topped with Mac-n-Cheese, provolone cheese, bacon, onion rings, & our signature fatty sauce
Fish & Shrimp Platter$16.99
2pc. fried fish & 8pc. jumbo shrimp served with 1 side, coleslaw, & hushpuppies
Dream Girl (Blue Raspberry/ Pineapple/ Pina Colada)$6.99
See full menu

Location

4511 New Bern Ave. Unit #100

Raleigh NC

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Buffalo Brothers Capital

No reviews yet

Buffalo Brothers is a family friendly sports bar restaurant with homemade dishes and a fun atmosphere! Awww Man Now I want Wings!!!!

Cafe Colao

No reviews yet

We're in our first phase of soft opening.
Try one of signature sandwiches with a coffee.

Fine Folk Brick & Mortar

No reviews yet

Fine Folk Restaurant & Wine Bar

Union Special

No reviews yet

Union Special is a counter service bakeshop and cafe at the Gateway Plaza on Crabtree Blvd.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston