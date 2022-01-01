FatBoys Kitchen
Come in and enjoy gourmet burgers and seafood!
4511 New Bern Ave. Unit #100
Popular Items
Location
4511 New Bern Ave. Unit #100
Raleigh NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Buffalo Brothers Capital
Buffalo Brothers is a family friendly sports bar restaurant with homemade dishes and a fun atmosphere! Awww Man Now I want Wings!!!!
Cafe Colao
We're in our first phase of soft opening.
Try one of signature sandwiches with a coffee.
Fine Folk Brick & Mortar
Fine Folk Restaurant & Wine Bar
Union Special
Union Special is a counter service bakeshop and cafe at the Gateway Plaza on Crabtree Blvd.