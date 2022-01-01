Go
FatDuck Tavern & Grill

FatDuck Tavern & Grill specializes in good food, good beer, good times and Duckfat Fries. Located in Forest Park, IL. Call us at 708-488-1493.

GRILL

7218 Madison St • $$

Avg 4.2 (1814 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Wings$13.75
BBQ, Hot, Teriyaki or Plain with your choice of Ranch or Bleu cheese dressing served with a side of carrots & celery
Bacon Cheddar Burger$13.95
Served with Apple wood bacon, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.95
Chipotle tortilla wrap, baby green lettuce, ranch dressing, tomato and red onions. Served with choice of Hand-cut Fries or Coleslaw.
Fish N Chips$16.75
Fresh Cod, Hand-cut fries and homemade tartar sauce.
Malt vinegar available upon request.
Duckfat Burger$15.75
Our signature burger -
with Brie cheese, apple wood bacon, caramelized onions and served with DuckFat fries & dipping sauces.
Cheese Burger$12.75
Your choice of American/ Bleu/ Cheddar/ Pepperjack/ or Swiss cheese with lettuce, tomato and onion.
Side of Cole Slaw$1.50
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7218 Madison St

Forest Park IL

Sunday10:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday10:00 pm - 1:00 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

