Father's Kitchen and Taphouse

Family Restaurant offering freshly prepared foods and craft beers with 40 taps.. Full service. Curbside pick-up.

406 RT. 6A

Popular Items

Father's$16.00
Topped with Bleu cheese crumbles, crispy Onions, Bacon, and Sriracha Bourbon sauce served on a Pretzel bun
Reuben Rolls$15.00
The same ones we started at Flynns Irish Pub filled with Corned Beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese. Hand rolled daily
Sweet Potato Bowl$18.00
Filled with seasoned rice, roasted corn, roasted sweet potatoes, black beans, cherry tomatoes, avocado slices, cilantro and grilled chicken with avocado poblano dressing on the side.
Americana$14.00
The Classic Cheeseburger with American Cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pickle
Souther Fried Chicken Sliders$17.00
Souther fried buttermilk Chicken, pickles and Chipotle Aioli on three warm Broiche Buns
Cheese Pizza$14.00
Proscuitto Fig$20.00
Thinly sliced Proscuitto, goat cheese, mozzarella cheese, and a natural fig spread round out this delicious pizza.
Sausage Ricotta$19.00
Beer-braised Italian Sausage, mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce, and dollops of garlic ricotta cheese.
The Dubliner$18.00
Fried 8oz Chicken breast, crispy bacon slices, an egg and chedder cheese on grilled sourdough bread.
Bacon Cheeseburger Rolls$14.00
Three handmade Egg rolls stuffed with seasoned ground Beef, Bacon, and American Cheese
Location

406 RT. 6A

E. SANDWICH MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
