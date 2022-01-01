Father's Kitchen and Taphouse
Family Restaurant offering freshly prepared foods and craft beers with 40 taps.. Full service. Curbside pick-up.
406 RT. 6A
E. SANDWICH MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
