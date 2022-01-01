Go
Toast

Fatima’s

From our kitchen to your table!

180 Spruce Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Kebab Roll$6.99
Seekh Kebab, lettuce, tomato, green sauce and white sauce rolled in a naan.
Potato Samosa$2.00
Chicken Samosa$2.25
Seekh Kebab$2.25
Ground chicken, onion, and house blend spices cooked in a tandoor oven.
Plain Naan$2.25
Butter Naan$2.50
Garlic Naan$3.00
Chicken Tikka Masala$12.99
Tender cubes of chicken cooked in creamy, butter sauce with house blend spices. Comes with a side salad and white rice.
Fatima's Noodles
Hakka noodles cooked with veggies and your choice of protein.
Fatima's Platters
Your choice of protein mixed with onions, bell peppers, and cilantro served over rice. Comes with white sauce, hot sauce, and a side salad.
See full menu

Location

180 Spruce Street

Manchester CT

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bistro on Main

No reviews yet

Offering classic comfort foods, prepared fresh for your families. Our mission remains the same; To care for our neighbors and neighborhood through services to others.

Mulberry Street

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Manchester Elks Lodge #1893

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Elicit Brewing Company

No reviews yet

A brewery, beer hall, cocktail bar, lounge, arcade, restaurant, concert hall, and so much more.
Located in Manchester, CT. We're bringing our own brews together with the best of Connecticut, and the World, with other libations and street fare to give you the ultimate experience.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston