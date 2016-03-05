Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Paramount
  • /
  • Fatima's Grill #2 - Paramount - 7906 Alondra Boulevard
Consumer picView gallery

Fatima's Grill #2 - Paramount - 7906 Alondra Boulevard

Open today 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

7906 Alondra Boulevard

Paramount, CA 90723

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Menu

See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

7906 Alondra Boulevard, Paramount CA 90723

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Smoke and Fire Social Eatery - Paramount
orange starNo Reviews
8009 Alondra Paramount, CA 90723
View restaurantnext
Alondras - A01 - Paramount
orange star3.0 • 1,177
8411 Alondra Blvd Paramount, CA 90723
View restaurantnext
The Nest - A Breakfast Joint
orange star4.9 • 426
9260 Alondra Blvd Bellflower, CA 90706
View restaurantnext
Mr. Fries Man Long Beach - 1009 E Artesia Blvd
orange star3.5 • 16
1009 E Artesia Blvd Long Beach, CA 90805
View restaurantnext
The Nest También - 16916 Bellflower Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
16916 Bellflower Blvd Bellflower, CA 90706
View restaurantnext
Thanksgiving menu
orange starNo Reviews
16639 BELLFLOWER BLVD Bellflower, CA 90706
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Paramount

Bellflower

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Downey

Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)

Compton

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Artesia

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 3.7 (7 restaurants)

Bell

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Carson

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Fatima's Grill #2 - Paramount - 7906 Alondra Boulevard

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston