Fat Pants Brewing Company

Get your Fat Pants on!

8335 Crystal View Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (140 reviews)

Boneless Wings$12.00
Crispy, gluten free boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub.
Philly Cheesesteak$14.00
Fish Fry (All You Can Eat)$17.00
Please note that an online fish fry order will be approximately 12-16 oz of beer battered cod and approximately 1/2 lb of fries with a side of house made coleslaw and tartar sauce
Traditional Wings$12.00
Whole chicken wings marinated in our secret brine and fried to crispy, golden brown perfection. Tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub or served as is with a dipping sauce.
Gluten free.
Kids Burger$6.00
Squrds$12.00
Our signature square beer battered Wisconsin cheddar cheese curd. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Side Ranch$0.25
Fish Fry Refill
Side Garlic Aioli$0.25
Burger$12.00
A 1/3 lb premium ground patty served with your choice of toppings and a side.
Gluten free bun available upon request.
8335 Crystal View Rd

Eden Prairie MN

Sunday11:00 am - 5:50 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
