Fat Tuna Grill and Oyster House
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
1433 Richmond Rd
Williamsburg, VA 23185
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
1433 Richmond Rd, Williamsburg VA 23185
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Aberdeen Barn Steakhouse
Come in and enjoy!
Spartan Gyros - Williamsburg VA
Fast Casual Greek Food!
Revolution Golf and Grille
Thank you for supporting local ❤️
Tipsy Beans Cafe
Come in and enjoy!