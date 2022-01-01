Go
Consumer pic

Fat Tuna Grill and Oyster House

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1433 Richmond Rd

Williamsburg, VA 23185

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

1433 Richmond Rd, Williamsburg VA 23185

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Aberdeen Barn Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Spartan Gyros - Williamsburg VA

No reviews yet

Fast Casual Greek Food!

Revolution Golf and Grille

No reviews yet

Thank you for supporting local ❤️

Tipsy Beans Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Fat Tuna Grill and Oyster House

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston