Catering By EAT @ Fatty's BBQ Joint

CATERING BY EAT @ FATTY SMOKES: CATERING BBQ Mecca. The Crossroads of American barbecue all under one roof!

326 E. Broad St

Popular Items

HOLIDAY TURKEY PACKAGE$75.00
- 1/2 smoked turkey (leg thigh and breast)
- Mashed potatoes for 4
- Crispy Brussels for 4
- Smoked Turkey Gravy
NOTE:
Curbside Pick ONLY on 12/24 between 2pm - 4pm From Wong Gonzalez. 412 East Grace Street.
HOLIDAY RIBEYE PACKAGE$150.00
- Smoked 48oz prime rib
- Mashed Potatoes for 4
- Crispy Brussels for 4
- Au jus
NOTE:
Curbside Pick ONLY on 12/24 between 2pm - 4pm From Wong Gonzalez. 412 East Grace Street.
326 E. Broad St

Richmond VA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
