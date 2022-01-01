Go
Toast

Fatty's Taphouse

Keep Calm & Drink Beer

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

10101 Jefferson Davis Highway • $$

Avg 4.1 (449 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

10101 Jefferson Davis Highway

Fredericksburg VA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

HomeSpun - Fredericksburg

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Montego Bay Grille And Sports Bar

No reviews yet

Full Service Restaurant and Premier Sports Bar

Skrimp Shack

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Legends Grille

No reviews yet

Legends Grille Is a local family owned American Grille with a sports theme that everyone in the family can enjoy.
Come in and enjoy a twist on an American grille in our comfortable and relaxed environment, one that makes you feel right at home.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston