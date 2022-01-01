Go
Toast

Favorite Indian Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

CURRY

24052 Mission Blvd • $$

Avg 4.1 (2269 reviews)

Popular Items

Tandoori Chicken$9.95
Chicken breast marinated in yogurt and spices, then roasted.
Naan$2.95
Leavened bread.
Fish Pakora$6.95
Delicately spiced deep fried fish fritters.
Mango Lassi$4.95
Vegetable Samosa$5.95
Pastry with vegetable stuffing with Potato and Green Pea
Rice$3.95
Garlic Naan$3.00
Leavened bread cooked with fresh garlic.
Chicken Tikka Masala$14.95
Shredded roasted chicken in tomato and butter cooked with creamy sauce
Butter Chicken$14.95
Shredded roasted chicken in tomato and butter cooked with creamy sauce
Saag Paneer$13.95
Spinach cooked with homemade cheese.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

Location

24052 Mission Blvd

Hayward CA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rockit Char Grill

No reviews yet

Our mission is to create the "Better Burger for You." Bringing back the traditional backyard bbq flavor of char burgers and sandwiches that would explode your taste buds!

Buffalo Bill's Brewery

No reviews yet

We are America's First Brewpub!
Perhaps no other brewery better personifies the maverick attitude of the microbrewing industry than Buffalo Bill’s Brewery. One of the first brewpubs in America, started in 1983, Buffalo Bill’s helped launch the U.S. craft beer movement.

Hippie’s Brew

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Togo's

No reviews yet

Corporate Location

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston