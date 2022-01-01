Favorite Indian Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
CURRY
24052 Mission Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
24052 Mission Blvd
Hayward CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Rockit Char Grill
Our mission is to create the "Better Burger for You." Bringing back the traditional backyard bbq flavor of char burgers and sandwiches that would explode your taste buds!
Buffalo Bill's Brewery
We are America's First Brewpub!
Perhaps no other brewery better personifies the maverick attitude of the microbrewing industry than Buffalo Bill’s Brewery. One of the first brewpubs in America, started in 1983, Buffalo Bill’s helped launch the U.S. craft beer movement.
Hippie’s Brew
Come in and enjoy!
Togo's
Corporate Location