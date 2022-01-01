Fayetteville restaurants you'll love
Locals Drive Thru - Fayetteville
2626 Citizens Drive, Fayetteville
|Popular items
|Nitro with Cold Foam
|$5.00
Our single origin Nicaraguan tapped with nitrogen and topped with something sweet
|Lavender Redbull
|$6.00
|Lavender Oat Latte
Stone Mill Bread Co.
2600 N. Gregg Ave, Fayetteville
|Popular items
|Cajun Special
Sliced chicken breast, bacon, jalapeño cheese, savory rémoulade, bell peppers, red onion, & tomato on grilled Jalapeño Corn Meal bread.
|White French Toast
|$5.95
|Can Soda
|$0.95
Tony's New York Style Pizza
412 West Dickson Street, Fayetteville
|Popular items
|Bigg Pigg Calzone
|$11.99
|14" The Works
|$19.95
|14" Classic Margherita
|$15.95
Xuma Kitchens
25 East Center St, Fayetteville
|Popular items
|Ceviche de Atún y Piña
|$12.00
fresh tuna and pineapple cooked in fresh lime with red onion, tomatoes, cilantro, jalapeño and avocado served with house fried local tortilla chips
|Guacamole *V
|$8.00
made to order and served with home fried local tortilla chips
|Salsa
|$2.50
housemade salsa
Wrights Barbecue
2212 Main Dr, Johnson
|Popular items
|Two Meat Plate
|$17.00
1/3 lb of any two different meats with 2 sides
|Chicken lb.
|$15.00
Sliced Smoked Chicken Breast, Delicious and healthy choice!
|Sausage lb.
|$17.00
Housemade Beef and Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage, a big hit for your family or a big party!
PIZZA
The Commons
477 W Spring St, Fayetteville
|Popular items
|Tequila Chicken Lime
|$14.00
Roasted Corn & Sweet Bell Pepper, Mexican Blend Cheese, Sour Cream, Cilantro
|Italian Grinder
|$9.00
Capicola, Pepperoni, Sopressata, Pepperoncini Aioli, Mozzarella, Mixed Greens, House Focaccia
|Soup of The Week
|$4.00
Rotating Selection
East Side Grill
1838 North Crossover Road, Fayetteville
|Popular items
|Big Daddy East Side
|$17.50
shaved sirloin, grilled onions, parmesan-crusted sourdough, american cheese, au jus, side of fries, gluten free bun available
|Steak & Cheese Tortellini
|$21.00
chopped sirloin, sherry-cream sauce, sun-dried tomatoes, arugula, parmesan
|Bacon-Wrapped Chicken
|$25.00
bacon wrapped chicken stuffed with goat cheese, topped with sun-dried tomato cream sauce, sautéed broccolini, yukon gold mashed potatoes, gluten free
Penguin Ed's BBQ
2773 Mission, Fayetteville
|Popular items
|Reg. BBQ Pulled Pork
|$6.95
Smoked pulled pork topped with your choice of BBQ sauce served on a bun.
|Toast
|$0.50
Slice of Texas toast. Specify quantity
|BBQ Plate #1
|$11.95
Your choice of one bbq meat (6oz.) served with 2 sides and Texas toast
Atlas The Restaurant
208 North Block Street, Fayetteville
|Popular items
|Butternut Squash Soup
|$10.00
candied pecan | scallion | coconut milk | fried leek | espelette oil
|Barramundi
|$37.00
borracho black beans | avocado mousse | chapulin sauce | pineapple pico
pickled cactus
|Shiitake Mushroom Ravioli
|$13.00
gai lan | carrot | celery root chip | hazelnut cardamom cream
Mamaka Bowls - Fayetteville
495 West Prairie St, Fayetteville
|Popular items
|Mamaka
Blend: acai, strawberry, banana, mango. Blueberry, almond milk
Topped: homemade granola, strawberry, banana, blueberry
|Mac
Blend: mango, strawberry, pineapple, orange juice
Topped: homemade granola, strawberry, pineapple.
|Bean
Blend: coconut coffee, peanut butter, agave, cacao nibs, banana, almond milk, Topped: homemade granola, banana, blueberries, cacao nibs.
Penguin Ed's B&B
230 S. East St., Fayetteville
|Popular items
|Reg. Smoked Chicken Salad
|$8.95
Pulled smoked chicken, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, diced tomatoes, and homemade croutons served on a bed of crisp lettuce.
|Reg BBQ Pulled Pork
|$6.95
Smoked pulled pork topped with your choice of BBQ sauce served on Texas Toast.
|Full Fried Pickles
|$7.25
Battered pickle chips, deep fried & served with ranch or bleu cheese.
King Burrito
2050 North College Avenue, Fayetteville
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$5.24
Ham, egg & cheese or chorizo, egg & cheese or bacon, egg & cheese or potato, egg & cheese
|#2 KB Burrito
|$9.63
King burrito, chicken or steak w/ 16oz. soda
|#8 Taco Salad Combo
|$8.25
Chicken or steak taco salad w/ 16oz. soda
TULA
1 E. Center Street 160, Fayetteville
|Popular items
|Pollo Tacos
|$14.00
Grilled red chile marinated chicken breast, roasted poblano pepper rajas, guacamole, bacon pinto beans, and house tortillas
|Asada Tacos
|$14.00
Grilled skirt steak, roasted poblano pepper rajas, guacamole, bacon pinto beans; house tortillas
|Totopos con Salsa
|$4.00
House tortilla chips, fire roasted tomatillo salsa + guajillo pepper salsa + habanero pepper salsa
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Southern Food Company
3575 West Wedington Drive, Fayetteville
|Popular items
|Texarkana
|$14.00
|Alex Special
|$10.00
|Cajun Pasta
|$19.00
King Burrito
272 E Joyce Blvd, Fayetteville
|Popular items
|#10 Chimichanga Combo
|$8.88
Chimichanga, chicken or steak w/ 16oz. soda
|#1 Combo Tacos
|$8.64
Four tacos chicken or steak w/ 16oz. soda
|#8 Taco Salad Combo
|$8.25
Chicken or steak taco salad w/ 16oz. soda
BURRITOS • TACOS
King Burrito
1634 M.L.K. Jr Boulevard, Fayetteville
|Popular items
|#2 KB Burrito
|$9.63
King burrito, chicken or steak w/ 16oz. soda
|#10 Chimichanga Combo
|$8.88
Chimichanga, chicken or steak w/ 16oz. soda
|Breakfast Burrito
|$5.24
Ham, egg & cheese or chorizo, egg & cheese or bacon, egg & cheese or potato, egg & cheese
CHICKEN WINGS
Chick'n Headz
3162 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Fayetteville
|Popular items
|10PC Traditional Wings
|$13.00
10pc bone-in wings tossed in your favorite sauce or request them Naked (no sauce). ROLL NOT INCLUDED.
|Catfish Fillet
|$3.79
Crispy fillet size 3-5oz
|10pc Traditional (bone-in) Wing Combo
|$14.25
Includes 10 traditional wingz, regular side, dinner roll, and a 20oz drink.
Penguin Ed's Catering
230 S. East St., Fayetteville
|Popular items
|TURKEY (17 lb) + Gravy
|$68.95
FEEDS 8-10 ppl. Turkey's are smoked and range from 14 lbs to 16 lbs (pre-cooked weight).
Comes with 1 quart of brown gravy.
Turkey's are smoked, then cooled & wrapped, and packed with reheating instructions.
|ADD GRAVY
|$7.95
Shakes Frozen Custard Fayetteville
2797 N. College Ave., Fayetteville