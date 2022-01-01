Fayetteville restaurants you'll love

Fayetteville restaurants
Toast
  Fayetteville

Fayetteville's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Salad
Salad
Chicken
Chicken
Southern
Must-try Fayetteville restaurants

Locals Drive Thru - Fayetteville image

 

Locals Drive Thru - Fayetteville

2626 Citizens Drive, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Nitro with Cold Foam$5.00
Our single origin Nicaraguan tapped with nitrogen and topped with something sweet
Lavender Redbull$6.00
Lavender Oat Latte
Stone Mill Bread Co. image

 

Stone Mill Bread Co.

2600 N. Gregg Ave, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cajun Special
Sliced chicken breast, bacon, jalapeño cheese, savory rémoulade, bell peppers, red onion, & tomato on grilled Jalapeño Corn Meal bread.
White French Toast$5.95
Can Soda$0.95
Tony's New York Style Pizza image

 

Tony's New York Style Pizza

412 West Dickson Street, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bigg Pigg Calzone$11.99
14" The Works$19.95
14" Classic Margherita$15.95
Xuma Kitchens image

 

Xuma Kitchens

25 East Center St, Fayetteville

Avg 4.2 (232 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Ceviche de Atún y Piña$12.00
fresh tuna and pineapple cooked in fresh lime with red onion, tomatoes, cilantro, jalapeño and avocado served with house fried local tortilla chips
Guacamole *V$8.00
made to order and served with home fried local tortilla chips
Salsa$2.50
housemade salsa
Wrights Barbecue image

 

Wrights Barbecue

2212 Main Dr, Johnson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Two Meat Plate$17.00
1/3 lb of any two different meats with 2 sides
Chicken lb.$15.00
Sliced Smoked Chicken Breast, Delicious and healthy choice!
Sausage lb.$17.00
Housemade Beef and Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage, a big hit for your family or a big party!
The Commons image

PIZZA

The Commons

477 W Spring St, Fayetteville

Avg 4.7 (15 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tequila Chicken Lime$14.00
Roasted Corn & Sweet Bell Pepper, Mexican Blend Cheese, Sour Cream, Cilantro
Italian Grinder$9.00
Capicola, Pepperoni, Sopressata, Pepperoncini Aioli, Mozzarella, Mixed Greens, House Focaccia
Soup of The Week$4.00
Rotating Selection
East Side Grill image

 

East Side Grill

1838 North Crossover Road, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Big Daddy East Side$17.50
shaved sirloin, grilled onions, parmesan-crusted sourdough, american cheese, au jus, side of fries, gluten free bun available
Steak & Cheese Tortellini$21.00
chopped sirloin, sherry-cream sauce, sun-dried tomatoes, arugula, parmesan
Bacon-Wrapped Chicken$25.00
bacon wrapped chicken stuffed with goat cheese, topped with sun-dried tomato cream sauce, sautéed broccolini, yukon gold mashed potatoes, gluten free
Penguin Ed's BBQ image

 

Penguin Ed's BBQ

2773 Mission, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Reg. BBQ Pulled Pork$6.95
Smoked pulled pork topped with your choice of BBQ sauce served on a bun.
Toast$0.50
Slice of Texas toast. Specify quantity
BBQ Plate #1$11.95
Your choice of one bbq meat (6oz.) served with 2 sides and Texas toast
Atlas The Restaurant image

 

Atlas The Restaurant

208 North Block Street, Fayetteville

Avg 5 (1131 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Butternut Squash Soup$10.00
candied pecan | scallion | coconut milk | fried leek | espelette oil
Barramundi$37.00
borracho black beans | avocado mousse | chapulin sauce | pineapple pico
pickled cactus
Shiitake Mushroom Ravioli$13.00
gai lan | carrot | celery root chip | hazelnut cardamom cream
Mamaka Bowls - Fayetteville image

 

Mamaka Bowls - Fayetteville

495 West Prairie St, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mamaka
Blend: acai, strawberry, banana, mango. Blueberry, almond milk
Topped: homemade granola, strawberry, banana, blueberry
Mac
Blend: mango, strawberry, pineapple, orange juice
Topped: homemade granola, strawberry, pineapple.
Bean
Blend: coconut coffee, peanut butter, agave, cacao nibs, banana, almond milk, Topped: homemade granola, banana, blueberries, cacao nibs.
Penguin Ed's B&B image

 

Penguin Ed's B&B

230 S. East St., Fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Reg. Smoked Chicken Salad$8.95
Pulled smoked chicken, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, diced tomatoes, and homemade croutons served on a bed of crisp lettuce.
Reg BBQ Pulled Pork$6.95
Smoked pulled pork topped with your choice of BBQ sauce served on Texas Toast.
Full Fried Pickles$7.25
Battered pickle chips, deep fried & served with ranch or bleu cheese.
King Burrito image

 

King Burrito

2050 North College Avenue, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$5.24
Ham, egg & cheese or chorizo, egg & cheese or bacon, egg & cheese or potato, egg & cheese
#2 KB Burrito$9.63
King burrito, chicken or steak w/ 16oz. soda
#8 Taco Salad Combo$8.25
Chicken or steak taco salad w/ 16oz. soda
TULA image

 

TULA

1 E. Center Street 160, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pollo Tacos$14.00
Grilled red chile marinated chicken breast, roasted poblano pepper rajas, guacamole, bacon pinto beans, and house tortillas
Asada Tacos$14.00
Grilled skirt steak, roasted poblano pepper rajas, guacamole, bacon pinto beans; house tortillas
Totopos con Salsa$4.00
House tortilla chips, fire roasted tomatillo salsa + guajillo pepper salsa + habanero pepper salsa
Southern Food Company image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Southern Food Company

3575 West Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

Avg 4.2 (937 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Texarkana$14.00
Alex Special$10.00
Cajun Pasta$19.00
King Burrito image

 

King Burrito

272 E Joyce Blvd, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#10 Chimichanga Combo$8.88
Chimichanga, chicken or steak w/ 16oz. soda
#1 Combo Tacos$8.64
Four tacos chicken or steak w/ 16oz. soda
#8 Taco Salad Combo$8.25
Chicken or steak taco salad w/ 16oz. soda
King Burrito image

BURRITOS • TACOS

King Burrito

1634 M.L.K. Jr Boulevard, Fayetteville

Avg 4.4 (516 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#2 KB Burrito$9.63
King burrito, chicken or steak w/ 16oz. soda
#10 Chimichanga Combo$8.88
Chimichanga, chicken or steak w/ 16oz. soda
Breakfast Burrito$5.24
Ham, egg & cheese or chorizo, egg & cheese or bacon, egg & cheese or potato, egg & cheese
Chick'n Headz image

CHICKEN WINGS

Chick'n Headz

3162 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Fayetteville

Avg 4.8 (156 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10PC Traditional Wings$13.00
10pc bone-in wings tossed in your favorite sauce or request them Naked (no sauce). ROLL NOT INCLUDED.
Catfish Fillet$3.79
Crispy fillet size 3-5oz
10pc Traditional (bone-in) Wing Combo$14.25
Includes 10 traditional wingz, regular side, dinner roll, and a 20oz drink.
Penguin Ed's Catering image

 

Penguin Ed's Catering

230 S. East St., Fayetteville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
TURKEY (17 lb) + Gravy$68.95
FEEDS 8-10 ppl. Turkey's are smoked and range from 14 lbs to 16 lbs (pre-cooked weight).
Comes with 1 quart of brown gravy.
Turkey's are smoked, then cooled & wrapped, and packed with reheating instructions.
ADD GRAVY$7.95
Gusano's Chicago-Style Pizzeria image

 

Gusano's Chicago-Style Pizzeria

3929 E 7th Street, Joplin

No reviews yet
Takeout
641-DELI image

 

641-DELI

401 West Mountain Street, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Wine U

1641 W 15th, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Restaurant banner

 

Shakes Frozen Custard Fayetteville

2797 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
