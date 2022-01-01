Fayetteville American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Fayetteville
More about Wrights Barbecue
Wrights Barbecue
2212 Main Dr, Johnson
|Popular items
|Family Pack
1lb of meat + 2 quarts of sides + 4 buns + 1/2 pint of sauce
|Spare Ribs
Our premium spare ribs are now served by the pound! One pound of ribs will be between 3-6 bones depending on their size.
|Chicken lb.
|$15.00
Sliced Smoked Chicken Breast, Delicious and healthy choice!
More about East Side Grill
East Side Grill
1838 North Crossover Road, Fayetteville
|Popular items
|Big Daddy East Side
|$17.50
shaved sirloin, grilled onions, parmesan-crusted sourdough, american cheese, au jus, side of fries, gluten free bun available
|ESG Burger
|$15.50
1/2 lb chargrilled patty, cheddar, bacon, l.t.o.p, brioche bun, side of fries, gluten free bun available
|Knife & Fork Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$15.50
breaded fried chicken breast, house made marinara, fresh basil, blistered mozzarella, side of fries, gluten free bun available
More about Atlas The Restaurant
Atlas The Restaurant
208 North Block Street, Fayetteville
|Popular items
|halibut
|$40.00
artichoke custard | house bacon | asparagus | cippolini onion | pistachio | piquillo pepper | pink peppercorn beurre blanc | sunchoke chip
|new york strip
|$46.00
marble potato | brussels sprouts | sherry pearl onion | balsamic brown butter
|duck
|$37.00
spaetzle | english pea | pole bean | pickled blueberry | pickled salsify | turnip chips | whole grain reduction