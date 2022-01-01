Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fayetteville American restaurants you'll love

Go
Fayetteville restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Fayetteville

Wrights Barbecue image

 

Wrights Barbecue

2212 Main Dr, Johnson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Family Pack
1lb of meat + 2 quarts of sides + 4 buns + 1/2 pint of sauce
Spare Ribs
Our premium spare ribs are now served by the pound! One pound of ribs will be between 3-6 bones depending on their size.
Chicken lb.$15.00
Sliced Smoked Chicken Breast, Delicious and healthy choice!
More about Wrights Barbecue
East Side Grill image

 

East Side Grill

1838 North Crossover Road, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Big Daddy East Side$17.50
shaved sirloin, grilled onions, parmesan-crusted sourdough, american cheese, au jus, side of fries, gluten free bun available
ESG Burger$15.50
1/2 lb chargrilled patty, cheddar, bacon, l.t.o.p, brioche bun, side of fries, gluten free bun available
Knife & Fork Chicken Parm Sandwich$15.50
breaded fried chicken breast, house made marinara, fresh basil, blistered mozzarella, side of fries, gluten free bun available
More about East Side Grill
Atlas The Restaurant image

 

Atlas The Restaurant

208 North Block Street, Fayetteville

Avg 5 (1131 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
halibut$40.00
artichoke custard | house bacon | asparagus | cippolini onion | pistachio | piquillo pepper | pink peppercorn beurre blanc | sunchoke chip
new york strip$46.00
marble potato | brussels sprouts | sherry pearl onion | balsamic brown butter
duck$37.00
spaetzle | english pea | pole bean | pickled blueberry | pickled salsify | turnip chips | whole grain reduction
More about Atlas The Restaurant
Southern Food Company image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Southern Food Company

3575 West Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

Avg 4.2 (937 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cinnamon Roll$4.00
No silverware
Chicken Fried Steak Plate$16.00
More about Southern Food Company

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Fayetteville

Nachos

Chicken Salad

Pies

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Quesadillas

Chips And Salsa

Brisket

Map

More near Fayetteville to explore

Bentonville

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Rogers

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Broken Arrow

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Nixa

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (135 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (849 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston