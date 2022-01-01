Fayetteville BBQ restaurants you'll love
Must-try BBQ restaurants in Fayetteville
More about Wrights Barbecue
Wrights Barbecue
2212 Main Dr, Johnson
|Popular items
|Two Meat Plate
|$17.00
1/3 lb of any two different meats with 2 sides
|Chicken lb.
|$15.00
Sliced Smoked Chicken Breast, Delicious and healthy choice!
|Sausage lb.
|$17.00
Housemade Beef and Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage, a big hit for your family or a big party!
More about Penguin Ed's BBQ
Penguin Ed's BBQ
2773 Mission, Fayetteville
|Popular items
|Reg. BBQ Pulled Pork
|$6.95
Smoked pulled pork topped with your choice of BBQ sauce served on a bun.
|Toast
|$0.50
Slice of Texas toast. Specify quantity
|BBQ Plate #1
|$11.95
Your choice of one bbq meat (6oz.) served with 2 sides and Texas toast
More about Penguin Ed's B&B
Penguin Ed's B&B
230 S. East St., Fayetteville
|Popular items
|Full Fried Pickles
|$7.25
Battered pickle chips, deep fried & served with ranch or bleu cheese.
|BBQ Plate #2
|$13.50
Your choice of 2 meats (5 oz. of each) served with 2 side items and Texas toast
|BBQ Plate #1
|$11.95
Your choice of one bbq meat (6oz.) served with 2 sides and Texas toast
More about Penguin Ed's Catering
Penguin Ed's Catering
230 S. East St., Fayetteville
|Popular items
|TURKEY (17 lb) + Gravy
|$68.95
FEEDS 8-10 ppl. Turkey's are smoked and range from 14 lbs to 16 lbs (pre-cooked weight).
Comes with 1 quart of brown gravy.
Turkey's are smoked, then cooled & wrapped, and packed with reheating instructions.
|ADD GRAVY
|$7.95