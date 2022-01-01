Fayetteville BBQ restaurants you'll love

Must-try BBQ restaurants in Fayetteville

Wrights Barbecue image

 

Wrights Barbecue

2212 Main Dr, Johnson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Two Meat Plate$17.00
1/3 lb of any two different meats with 2 sides
Chicken lb.$15.00
Sliced Smoked Chicken Breast, Delicious and healthy choice!
Sausage lb.$17.00
Housemade Beef and Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage, a big hit for your family or a big party!
More about Wrights Barbecue
Penguin Ed's BBQ image

 

Penguin Ed's BBQ

2773 Mission, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Reg. BBQ Pulled Pork$6.95
Smoked pulled pork topped with your choice of BBQ sauce served on a bun.
Toast$0.50
Slice of Texas toast. Specify quantity
BBQ Plate #1$11.95
Your choice of one bbq meat (6oz.) served with 2 sides and Texas toast
More about Penguin Ed's BBQ
Penguin Ed's B&B image

 

Penguin Ed's B&B

230 S. East St., Fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Full Fried Pickles$7.25
Battered pickle chips, deep fried & served with ranch or bleu cheese.
BBQ Plate #2$13.50
Your choice of 2 meats (5 oz. of each) served with 2 side items and Texas toast
BBQ Plate #1$11.95
Your choice of one bbq meat (6oz.) served with 2 sides and Texas toast
More about Penguin Ed's B&B
Penguin Ed's Catering image

 

Penguin Ed's Catering

230 S. East St., Fayetteville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
TURKEY (17 lb) + Gravy$68.95
FEEDS 8-10 ppl. Turkey's are smoked and range from 14 lbs to 16 lbs (pre-cooked weight).
Comes with 1 quart of brown gravy.
Turkey's are smoked, then cooled & wrapped, and packed with reheating instructions.
ADD GRAVY$7.95
More about Penguin Ed's Catering

