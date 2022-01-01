Fayetteville cafés you'll love

Must-try cafés in Fayetteville

Locals Drive Thru - Fayetteville image

 

Locals Drive Thru - Fayetteville

2626 Citizens Drive, Fayetteville

Nitro with Cold Foam$5.00
Our single origin Nicaraguan tapped with nitrogen and topped with something sweet
Lavender Redbull$6.00
Lavender Oat Latte
Stone Mill Bread Co. image

 

Stone Mill Bread Co.

2600 N. Gregg Ave, Fayetteville

Cajun Special
Sliced chicken breast, bacon, jalapeño cheese, savory rémoulade, bell peppers, red onion, & tomato on grilled Jalapeño Corn Meal bread.
White French Toast$5.95
Can Soda$0.95
The Commons image

PIZZA

The Commons

477 W Spring St, Fayetteville

Avg 4.7 (15 reviews)
Tequila Chicken Lime$14.00
Roasted Corn & Sweet Bell Pepper, Mexican Blend Cheese, Sour Cream, Cilantro
Italian Grinder$9.00
Capicola, Pepperoni, Sopressata, Pepperoncini Aioli, Mozzarella, Mixed Greens, House Focaccia
House Salad$8.00
Ozark All Seasons Greens & Kale, Heirloom Grape Tomatoes, Carrot, Cucumber, House Dressing
