Fayetteville cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Fayetteville
More about Locals Drive Thru - Fayetteville
Locals Drive Thru - Fayetteville
2626 Citizens Drive, Fayetteville
|Popular items
|Nitro with Cold Foam
|$5.00
Our single origin Nicaraguan tapped with nitrogen and topped with something sweet
|Lavender Redbull
|$6.00
|Lavender Oat Latte
More about Stone Mill Bread Co.
Stone Mill Bread Co.
2600 N. Gregg Ave, Fayetteville
|Popular items
|Cajun Special
Sliced chicken breast, bacon, jalapeño cheese, savory rémoulade, bell peppers, red onion, & tomato on grilled Jalapeño Corn Meal bread.
|White French Toast
|$5.95
|Can Soda
|$0.95
More about The Commons
PIZZA
The Commons
477 W Spring St, Fayetteville
|Popular items
|Tequila Chicken Lime
|$14.00
Roasted Corn & Sweet Bell Pepper, Mexican Blend Cheese, Sour Cream, Cilantro
|Italian Grinder
|$9.00
Capicola, Pepperoni, Sopressata, Pepperoncini Aioli, Mozzarella, Mixed Greens, House Focaccia
|House Salad
|$8.00
Ozark All Seasons Greens & Kale, Heirloom Grape Tomatoes, Carrot, Cucumber, House Dressing