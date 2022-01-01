Fayetteville Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Fayetteville
King Burrito
2050 North College Avenue, Fayetteville
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$5.24
Ham, egg & cheese or chorizo, egg & cheese or bacon, egg & cheese or potato, egg & cheese
|#2 KB Burrito
|$9.63
King burrito, chicken or steak w/ 16oz. soda
|#8 Taco Salad Combo
|$8.25
Chicken or steak taco salad w/ 16oz. soda
TULA
1 E. Center Street 160, Fayetteville
|Popular items
|Pollo Tacos
|$14.00
Grilled red chile marinated chicken breast, roasted poblano pepper rajas, guacamole, bacon pinto beans, and house tortillas
|Asada Tacos
|$14.00
Grilled skirt steak, roasted poblano pepper rajas, guacamole, bacon pinto beans; house tortillas
|Totopos con Salsa
|$4.00
House tortilla chips, fire roasted tomatillo salsa + guajillo pepper salsa + habanero pepper salsa
King Burrito
272 E Joyce Blvd, Fayetteville
|Popular items
|#10 Chimichanga Combo
|$8.88
Chimichanga, chicken or steak w/ 16oz. soda
|#8 Taco Salad Combo
|$8.25
Chicken or steak taco salad w/ 16oz. soda
|#2 KB Burrito
|$9.63
King burrito, chicken or steak w/ 16oz. soda
King Burrito
1634 M.L.K. Jr Boulevard, Fayetteville
|Popular items
|#2 KB Burrito
|$9.63
King burrito, chicken or steak w/ 16oz. soda
|#10 Chimichanga Combo
|$8.88
Chimichanga, chicken or steak w/ 16oz. soda
|Breakfast Burrito
|$5.24
Ham, egg & cheese or chorizo, egg & cheese or bacon, egg & cheese or potato, egg & cheese