Fayetteville Mexican restaurants you'll love

Go
Fayetteville restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Fayetteville

King Burrito image

 

King Burrito

2050 North College Avenue, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$5.24
Ham, egg & cheese or chorizo, egg & cheese or bacon, egg & cheese or potato, egg & cheese
#2 KB Burrito$9.63
King burrito, chicken or steak w/ 16oz. soda
#8 Taco Salad Combo$8.25
Chicken or steak taco salad w/ 16oz. soda
More about King Burrito
TULA image

 

TULA

1 E. Center Street 160, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pollo Tacos$14.00
Grilled red chile marinated chicken breast, roasted poblano pepper rajas, guacamole, bacon pinto beans, and house tortillas
Asada Tacos$14.00
Grilled skirt steak, roasted poblano pepper rajas, guacamole, bacon pinto beans; house tortillas
Totopos con Salsa$4.00
House tortilla chips, fire roasted tomatillo salsa + guajillo pepper salsa + habanero pepper salsa
More about TULA
King Burrito image

 

King Burrito

272 E Joyce Blvd, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#10 Chimichanga Combo$8.88
Chimichanga, chicken or steak w/ 16oz. soda
#8 Taco Salad Combo$8.25
Chicken or steak taco salad w/ 16oz. soda
#2 KB Burrito$9.63
King burrito, chicken or steak w/ 16oz. soda
More about King Burrito
King Burrito image

BURRITOS • TACOS

King Burrito

1634 M.L.K. Jr Boulevard, Fayetteville

Avg 4.4 (516 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#2 KB Burrito$9.63
King burrito, chicken or steak w/ 16oz. soda
#10 Chimichanga Combo$8.88
Chimichanga, chicken or steak w/ 16oz. soda
Breakfast Burrito$5.24
Ham, egg & cheese or chorizo, egg & cheese or bacon, egg & cheese or potato, egg & cheese
More about King Burrito

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Fayetteville

Tacos

Quesadillas

Taco Salad

Chicken Nuggets

Nachos

Chimichangas

Chips And Salsa

Tortas

Map

More near Fayetteville to explore

Bentonville

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Rogers

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Broken Arrow

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Nixa

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (82 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston