Chef salad in Fayetteville

More about Penguin Ed's BBQ- Mission Blvd
Penguin Ed's BBQ- Mission Blvd
2773 Mission, Fayetteville
|Reg. Chef Salad
|$9.95
Ham, Turkey, green peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, diced tomatoes, and homemade croutons served on a bed of crisp lettuce.
|Lg. Chef Salad
|$11.25
