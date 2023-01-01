Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Fayetteville

Go
Fayetteville restaurants
Toast

Fayetteville restaurants that serve chef salad

Item pic

 

Penguin Ed's BBQ- Mission Blvd

2773 Mission, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Reg. Chef Salad$9.95
Ham, Turkey, green peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, diced tomatoes, and homemade croutons served on a bed of crisp lettuce.
Lg. Chef Salad$11.25
Ham, Turkey, green peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, diced tomatoes, and homemade croutons served on a bed of crisp lettuce.
More about Penguin Ed's BBQ- Mission Blvd
Restaurant banner

 

Central BBQ Fayetteville

417 Martin Luther King Jr BLVD, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ Chef Salad Turkey$13.00
BBQ Chef Salad Beef$14.00
BBQ Chef Salad Chicken$13.00
More about Central BBQ Fayetteville

Browse other tasty dishes in Fayetteville

Shell Tacos

Chicken Nuggets

Chicken Salad

Fried Pickles

Tacos

Quesadillas

Chips And Salsa

Pudding

Map

More near Fayetteville to explore

Bentonville

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.1 (28 restaurants)

Rogers

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Broken Arrow

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Nixa

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.1 (28 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.4 (77 restaurants)

Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (170 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (459 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1110 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (697 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston